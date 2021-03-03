The National Records of Scotland has just announced the week’s statistics at 28 February 2021. This includes the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There were 9,580 deaths which were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.

In the week 22-28 February, 227 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 64 deaths from the previous week.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals, representing 187 deaths, with 26 deaths in care homes and 14 at home or in non-institutional settings.

Around two thirds of deaths were people aged 75 and over, representing 148 deaths and there were 32 deaths among those aged under 65.

There were 69 more deaths registered in the latest week compared with the average for the period 2015 to 2019, representing an excess of 6%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Today’s figures continue to show a welcome reduction in the number of COVID-19 related deaths, but I am keenly aware that for families across Scotland each and every death represents a tragic loss.

“This is the fifth consecutive week that we have seen a fall in the number of deaths involving COVID-19, and this week there is also a fall in the number of excess deaths.”

The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

