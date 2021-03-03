Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver was injured in an incident involving three-youths which took place around 8.05pm last night on Niddrie Mains Road, near to the Jack Kane Centre.

A number 49 Lothian bus was travelling from Fort Kinnaird toward Cameron Toll when a teenage boy threw an item at the front offside cabin window causing it to shatter and injuring the driver.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

The suspect was with another boy and a girl and is described as about 14 to 16 years old, 5 foot 6, wearing a dark coloured hooded top and lighter coloured jogging bottoms.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait of Leith Police Station said: “We are appealing to the public to assist us with our enquiries into this incident. Thankfully the bus driver wasn’t more severely injured, however the outcome could have been far more serious.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and exploring all avenues to identify the group of youths, and would also ask that anyone who might have been driving in the area at that time recording via dash-cam to contact us.

“We’re experiencing escalating issues across Edinburgh with buses being targeted by youths and this incident illustrates how serious the consequences of their actions can be. Bus Drivers and staff provide a crucial public service, particularly just now, and for them to be targeted in this way is unacceptable.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3102 of 2 March. Alternatively, if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

