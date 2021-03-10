The National Records of Scotland have announced that 9,725 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate as at 7 March 2021.

In the week 1-7 March 141 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 89 deaths from the previous week.

Over 80% of deaths this week occurred in hospital, representing 119 deaths, 14 deaths occurred in care homes and 8 at home or in non-institutional settings.

In the last six weeks deaths in all locations have fallen, the fastest decrease has been in care homes which now accounts for 10% of all COVID-19 deaths. Apart from one week in August when there were only 2 deaths in total, this is the lowest proportion of deaths occurring in care homes since March 2020.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Almost a year ago NRS began to produce these statistics in response to the spread of Coronavirus. Behind these statistics are people who have suffered loss and my thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this virus.

“For the sixth consecutive week, we have seen a welcome reduction in the number of deaths. We now have the lowest number of weekly deaths since the week of 19th to 25th October.

“In recent weeks we have seen a decrease in the number of deaths occurring in care homes and amongst the oldest age groups in our society. This trend is continuing, with the latest statistics showing that the over 75 age groups now account for just over half of COVID-19 related deaths, when six weeks ago they accounted for almost three quarters of deaths.

“Our report also shows that deaths from all causes are 3% above average for this time of year, representing a continuing fall in the number of excess deaths.”

The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

Like this: Like Loading...