A North Berwick café specialising in homemade eats and treats with lovely views of the coast and the Bass Rock has launched a new website.

Drift sitting on the clifftops of Quarrel Sands is made of upcycled containers. The owners have been busy working behind the scenes to create an online shop and shop window for customers planning a visit.

Alongside the new website, a video showcasing the business’s family background, its fresh approach and its food has also been published online allowing a glimpse into what to expect once it is fully open.

Customers can book a table inside the café which has panoramic views of Canty Bay, as well as ordering cakes, treat boxes and the new Pick Me Up high tea box.

Drift partners with independent producers and uses plenty of local produce at the café. Now visitors will be able to buy products such as Bird and Blend Tea Co, Spice Witch and Galloway Lodge jam and Alife Coffee and Co cafetiere bags, on the online shop.

Jo McNicol, co-owner of Drift said: “We have been working incredibly hard to bring our website to life over the last year, and it has never been so important with so many now turning to online for the best places to visit once restrictions are lifted. Whilst we have such a loyal local following, we know many of our traditional customers come from further afield and the website is a great way keep those communication channels open.

“Our website designer Sarahcreates has worked incredibly hard to bring it all together and I am sure it will introduce Drift to a wider audience, share our story and communicate more with customers, for example through our blogs and our new video gives a real flavour of who we are and what are all about.

“So many of our customers compliment us on using only the very best food and beverages from across Scotland so we are delighted we are able to sell a selection of products through our website, and allow bookings through the site too.

“Having a website is almost a prerequisite to any businesses success so I am delighted we can launch our website to meet the needs of today’s customer.”

Last week, the café announced a new loyalty scheme to thank customers and a new menu offering more dishes inspired by the new season.

Customers can visit the new website at www.driftalong.co.uk to find out more.

