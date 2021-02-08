This can be a tricky time of year when going out as a single person on Valentine’s Day is fraught with difficulties. Now, however you can treat yourself royally at home and nobody need be any the wiser.

Put on the music of your choice and set the table. Then order in from some of the Edinburgh businesses which are putting such a big effort into delivering their delicious food straight to your door. (You might have to eat the same dinner two days in a row however….)

If you are part of a couple then next weekend is the ideal time to declare your love for your partner by ordering in and we have tried to highlight some of the many local businesses which aim to make Valentine’s a special day.

The chefs at McLarens on the Corner have created an extra special Valentine’s Sharing Supper menu to share with your loved one, as well as a vegetarian option. Dishes include gin cured salmon & blood orange ceviche and salmon croquettes with celeriac remoulade; Scottish Borders Beef Chateaubriand (450g) with Gruyere potato Dauphinoise, seasonal greens & peppercorn sauce; chocolate fondant with orange & vanilla clotted cream; and petit fours – strawberry & champagne macarons with passion fruit & white chocolate truffles.

Vegetarian options include sweet potato & chilli gnocchi with wilted spinach and miso butter, ginger & lime sauce; and slow roasted squash, celeriac and mushroom wellington with gruyere potato dauphinoise, seasonal greens and peppercorn sauce.

McLarens has partnered up with Eden Mill Gin to bring Valentine’s couples two Eden Mill Love Gin miniatures to enjoy either on the rocks, with fruit or in a favourite cocktail of your choice.

McLarens Valentine’s Sharing Supper menu £70-£80 for two people sharing

To order one of the Valentine’s Day menus from McLarens on the Corner Click here

Collection is from McLarens on the Corner, 8 Morningside Road, EH10 4DD.

https://mclarensonthecorner.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/mclarensonthecorner

https://www.instagram.com/mclarensonthecorner

Both Kyloe and McLarens on the Corner are part of the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign. Some of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality have come together for the first time to help Edinburgh’s leading independent restaurants, bars and hotels get through a bleak winter of curfews, closed doors and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a catastrophic 2020 for the hospitality industry, the ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign is encouraging people to give the gift of authentic Scottish hospitality and support the capital’s well-loved independent and family-run restaurants, bars and hotels when they need it most. The capital’s independent restauranteurs and chefs are urging people to book ‘at home’ dining packages and buy online gift vouchers from their favourite Edinburgh restaurant, bar or hotel as the perfect gift to use as soon as lockdown measures have been eased.

As life returns to normal in 2021, the group is hopeful that their venues will once again be full of customers enjoying some of the best food and drink Scotland has to offer. The ‘Taste Edinburgh’ campaign has been devised and coordinated by Edinburgh’s Taste Communications, Scotland’s first dedicated food, drink and hospitality media agency. Gift vouchers can be purchased through each venue’s website or through the Taste Edinburgh campaign page

