Livingston FC’s David Martindale has been announced as the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month, presented by Glen’s Vodka, for January 2021.

Martindale, who also won the Glen’s Manager of the Month award for December 2020, led Livingston on an impressive undefeated run that continued during the month of January since taking the reins of the club in late November.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Livingston manager, David Martindale, during the fires half Credit: Ian Jacobs

The Lions saw league victories over Hibs, Ross County and Kilmarnock in January, back to back draws with current champions Celtic and another with Aberdeen at the end of the month.

Livingston also secured a 1-0 victory over St Mirren in the Betfred Cup Semi Final in January, meaning David Martindale will lead the club into its first Cup final at Hampden since season 2003/04 at the end of this month.

Martindale generously decided to auction off his December Manager of the Month award for charity, with nearly £3,500 being raised.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Livingston has been in incredible form ever since David Martindale took charge of the club, so it will likely come as little surprise that he has been named the Glen’s Manager of the Month for the Scottish Premiership for a second month running. My congratulations to him, his colleagues and his squad on another well-deserved award.”

Martindale added: “I was delighted we received this award the first time around but over the moon that we have managed to pick the award up for January 2021 also. It’s all down to everyone at the club but I’m more than delighted to accept this trophy and it’s a trophy I will look forward to giving a home in my house.

“The last trophy has raised just under £3.5K which is phenomenal, and I’m delighted that the money raised will go to the Kick mental Health Group. What an unbelievable effort by everyone that bought a ticket, the generosity shown has been incredible. It shows you the power of football as there were fans from all over who purchased tickets. But I would like to keep this award long term.

“I have to thank everyone who has voted for me to receive this award again, it goes without saying, there is no chance I would be picking this award up if it wasn’t for the players and staff at the club! We are all in this together and I think that has been shining through over the last 14/15 games. A big thanks to you all.”

