Hibs have confirmed that an unnamed player is socially isolating after contracting coronavirus.

The player, who is showing no symptoms, tested positive after he came into contact with the virus at home over the weekend.

He has not been inside the stadium or training centre since contracting the virus, and will be isolated for ten days.

Hibs face on-form Hamilton Academical on Saturday at Easter Road.

Jack Ross’s men are currently in third place, five points ahead of Aberdeen.

A third place finish this season could guarantee a prolonged spell of European football next season.

Like this: Like Loading...