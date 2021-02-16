Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged with human trafficking and sexual exploitation following an intelligence led operation in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Yesterday, officers executed a search warrant in the Canongate area of Edinburgh along with another three search warrants in Glasgow.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan of Greater Glasgow CID said : “Officers carried out search warrants at addresses in Denniston, Maryhill and Thornliebank in Glasgow and the Canongate area of Edinburgh.

“A 28-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested in Glasgow and charged in connection with human trafficking and sexual exploitation. All three are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today. A 31-year-old man was also reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We worked closely with Edinburgh City, National Human Trafficking Unit and Home Office Immigration Enforcement Crime and Financial Investigation Scotland as part of this operation.”

