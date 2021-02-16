Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Morrison Way, Livingston between 12am and 12.30am this morning.

A 33-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and legs which required treatment at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Enquires into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist.

They are particularly keen to identify a man described as white, in his late teens, around 5ft 6in tall and of skinny build.

He was wearing a blue face mask, black jogging bottoms, a black top with the hood up and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, of Livingston Police Station, said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or noticed a disturbance in the area in the early hours to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV dashcam footage from the area.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0081 of 16 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...