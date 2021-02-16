One of the Lloyds Bank Small Business of 2020 awards has been won by GreatDrams.

This is a wee company set up to introduce whisky drinkers to their next favourite dram, which has been creative about responding to the changes of the last twelve months. They have worked on a new subscription service putting together a new three whisky release with single casks from Tamdhu, Benrinnes and a mystery Islay distillery.

The bottles cannot be purchased outside the subscription service and have been specially chosen by the company founders, Greg and Kirsty. They choose each whisky on the basis of its flavour profile and interesting back story. All of that is explained when customers receive the special whiskies. Their ethos is to make whisky more approachable and available.

But what they have done is harness technology in the form of the Zoom whisky tasting which means that they can attract an audience from anywhere in the world to taste and learn about whisky.

Gareth Oakley, Managing Director of Business Banking at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “GreatDrams is creating a premium-quality product in the great tradition of Scottish whisky making.

“But Greg and Kirsty are also using modern technology in a really creative way to create new markets and share the infectious passion they have for whisky. It’s a business with exciting international potential and this award is well deserved.”

Greg Dillon, co-founder of GreatDrams said: “We have been blown away by the popularity of our virtual whisky tastings – both the public ones and the private ones where we host anything from corporate events to birthdays and even whisky clubs looking to get together virtually for a few drams. I have truly loved how our business has evolved and grown over the last year against the odds – who knew we would quadruple the amount of tastings we are doing… without leaving the house!”

The subscriptions begin with the Bronze at £30 per month up to £75 a month for the Gold package. The payment includes a bi-monthly private virtual tasting.

As well as this GreatDrams have also continued with private virtual tastings for both whisky and gin which can be booked privately.

https://greatdrams.com

Kirsty and Greg co-founders of GreatDrams

