Two Hibs’ players have been named in the SPFL Team of the week following outstanding performances in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

Veteran defender Darren McGregor netted the opening goal with a thunderous finish after the ball dropped to him following a set-piece, his first goal in two-years and new signing Jackson Irvine set up both goals.

They were joined in the team by Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon whose first-half save from Ryan Dow was a particular highlight.

The team was selected by BBC Scotland presenter Craig Fowler from the popular TV programme ‘A View from the Terrace’

The full team is as follows:

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers)

Joe Shaughnessy (St Mirren)

Darren McGregor (Hibernian)

Luke McCowan (Ayr United)

Ben Williamson (Arbroath)

Ali McCann (St Johnstone)

Jackson Irvine (Hibernian)

Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers)

Kristian Dennis (St Mirren)

Guy Melamed (St Johnstone)

