A police investigation is underway to trace a man following a disturbance in a Gorebridge Street on Sunday morning.

The man was who was standing on a grassy area on Hillside Crescent North started shouting, swearing, using racist language and causing a disturbance before heading off in the direction of Burnside Road.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The man is described as being white, of slim build and aged in his late 20s to early 30s. He was said to be tall, with short dark hair and with a dark goatee bears and moustache. He had a dark jacket with light coloured t-shirt underneath it. He was also wearing dark trousers.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers in Midlothian are appealing for information in relation to Threatening and Abusive Behaviour at Hillside Crescent North, Gorebridge on Sunday 31st January 2021.

“Between 5.30am and 6am a male was outside on a grassy area and was shouting and swearing, using racist language and causing a disturbance.”

They add: “Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0769 of 31 January 2021. Alternatively, anyone wishing to report their information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

