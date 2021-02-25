Police arrested three men yesterday for drug related offences following a series of house searches in the city.

Class A drugs valued at £19,000 were recovered as part of an intelligence led operation targeting those responsible for the distribution class A drugs in the north west of the city.

The men, aged 25, 26 and 43, were arrested charged with drug related offences as well as obstruction and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on an outstanding court matter. They will all appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

If you have any information about drug supply in Edinburgh, contact Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

