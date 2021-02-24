With the benefit of technology audiences can watch the latest production by The Wardrobe Ensemble and The Wardrobe Theatre who are regulars in Edinburgh during the summer.

The Wardrobe Ensemble and The Wardrobe Theatre have created a new unique two-woman retelling of The Great Gatsby which is available in March as a film on-demand.

Available to watch online 1-31 March 2021

“Founded in Bristol in 2011, this year marks a decade for both The Wardrobe Ensemble and The Wardrobe Theatre, an anniversary we’re celebrating with this exciting new collaboration. Adapted within the grips of an international pandemic, The Great Gatsby is a witty, creative new co-production from the people who brought you Education, Education, Education, The Last Of The Pelican Daughters, 1972: The Future of Sex, (The Wardrobe Ensemble) and Drac & Jill, Oedipuss In Boots, Rocky Shock Horror (The Wardrobe Theatre).”

Invited to an extravagant party in a Long Island mansion, young bachelor Nick Carraway is intrigued by the flamboyant host, Jay Gatsby, a self-made, self-invented millionaire with a mysterious past. As the two strike up an unlikely friendship, a cocktail soaked story of memory, money and lost love unfolds.

The Great Gatsby theatre film is available via TicketCo:

1st – 31st March 2021 | 97 minutes | Suitable for 12yrs+ | Tickets £5-£25 here:

https://wardrobetheatre.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/the_great_gatsby





Like this: Like Loading...