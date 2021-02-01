Hibs’ midfielder Stevie Mallan is having a medical in Turkey ahead of a proposed loan move to Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor who are based in the eastern region of the country.

Malatyaspo are managed by Hamza Hamzaoglu, currently lie 10th of the 21-team top flight.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Livinston Midfielder, Marvin Bartley, and HibsÕ midfielder, Stevie Mallan, in a race for the ball. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The proposed loan deal includes an option for a permanent transfer if all parties agree at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been a fringe player this season, making nine starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Scottish Premiership.

He missed the recent Betfred League Cup semi-final defeat to St Johnstone and although he was back on the bench for the Rangers game he was out of the squad for Saturday’s victory at Tanadice.

Should Mallan leave, that could free up a wage for another Transfer window signing before the midnight deadline.

