A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Bathgate.

The incident happened at Dairy Newsagents on Cochrane Street around 11.30am on Sunday, 24 January, when a man entered the premises and threatened a staff member. He then took a three figure sum of cash.

Officers have also commended the bravery of the staff member who was assaulted during the incident.

Detective Sergeant John Murphy from Lothian and Borders CID said: “We’d especially like to commend the bravery of the staff member who was assaulted during this incident. He is now recovering from the ordeal.

“The man is due to appear before Livingston Sheriff Court today (Monday, 1 February, 2021) and we would like to thank those members of the public who assisted with our earlier appeal for information.”

