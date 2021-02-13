Self-funding charity Hostelling Scotland celebrates its 90th birthday with a special offer to all babies born in the month of February 2021.



They are offered free lifetime membership – worth £150 – to the organisation which, since 1931, has had a mission to make more of Scotland more accessible to more people, especially young people.



Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland said: “We are determined that 2021 will be a year of positivity and hope, Any child born in February 2021 is eligible for a free lifetime membership which includes loads of additional member benefits. All you have to do is sign them up on our website before the 31 March 2021.”



There are over 8,000 lifetime members and Hostelling Scotland has 33 youth hostels and 27 affiliate hostels. In recent years, the network has welcomed up to 380,000 guests annually with a turnover of £9m and an estimated annual contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25m.



A spokesman said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the organisation hard with an 89 per cent drop in annual operational income which has resulted in a massive swing from a £1.4m operational surplus in 2019 to a £2m operational loss in 2020.



Paterson added: “2020 has been the most challenging year in the organisation’s history but we feel confident there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Picture: young hostellers at Glen Nevis





