Police Scotland are asking the public to share their views on the use of body worn video cameras by police officers in Scotland.

The survey is an opportunity for people to take part in an ongoing national conversation that will help shape the deployment of body worn video in Scottish policing, starting with armed police officers.

The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete and can be done here:

Alternatively, please contact us if you’d like to complete the survey in a different way: consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk

