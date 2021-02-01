Joanna Cherry QC MP has been ‘sacked’ by Ian Blackford MP and Westminster Leader as the Justice and Home Affairs spokesperson.

Tommy Sheppard MP for Edinburgh East has been named the SNP’s Shadow Spokesperson for Constitutional Affairs and Deidre Brock MP for Edinburgh Northern & Leith is Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Ian Blackford MP and SNP leader at Westminster announced four new additions to his front bench: Patricia Gibson MP as Shadow Spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Crawley MP as Shadow Spokesperson for the Attorney General, Richard Thomson MP as Shadow Spokesperson for Northern Ireland and Stephen Flynn MP as Shadow Spokesperson for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – the latter two Members were new MPs in the 2019 election.



Mr Blackford said: “We have a wealth of talent and experience and this reshuffle of SNP MPs ensures we are in the best possible position to hold the UK government to account during this global pandemic and the aftermath of Brexit, to support colleagues ahead of the Scottish elections, and to deliver independence.



“Team working and cooperation are key to ensure results and this reshuffle will give us a strong team to take us forward. We have an incredibly hard-working group of MPs – I thank them all for their commitment and congratulate those in new positions.



“I was pleased to welcome four MPs to the front bench; Patricia Gibson MP, Angela Crawley MP, Richard Thomson MP and Stephen Flynn MP.



“I would like to thank Tommy Sheppard for his work as Shadow Spokesperson for the Cabinet Office and I congratulate him on his new role as the SNP’s Shadow Spokesperson for Constitutional Affairs.



“Neil Gray MP will coordinate our Inclusion and Wellbeing team before he steps down as a MP and seeks election to the Scottish Parliament. I thank him for all his work and wish him the very best.



“We are at a crucial time in politics. Never before have we faced a challenge as great as the global pandemic, and Scotland is acutely feeling the ramifications of leaving the European Union. With the Scottish elections on the horizon and independence in touching distance, our new team is ready to work hard for Scotland.”

Ms Cherry is openly a supporter of former First Minister, Alex Salmond who supported her during her first election campaign.

Despite hard work, results & a strong reputation I’ve been sacked today from @theSNP front bench. My constituents & fellow party members who gave me a resounding mandate in recent NEC elections should rest assured that I will continue to work hard for them. — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 1, 2021

Alex Salmond then First Minister campaigned with Joanna Cherry QC in Broomhouse in 2015.

The MP for Edinburgh South West played a major role in the Brexit court cases both in the Court of Session in Edinburgh and at the Supreme Court in London.

She was a member of the Exiting EU Select Committee and the Joint Committee on Human Rights. An advocate for 20 years when she was first elected in 2015, she took silk as a Queen’s Counsel in 2009. Previously Ms Cherry was Standing Junior Counsel to The Scottish Government and Advocate Depute.

The full list of appointments to the shadow cabinet:

Kirsten Oswald is Westminster Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities

Alison Thewliss – Shadow Chancellor

Alyn Smith – Shadow Foreign Secretary

Stuart McDonald – Shadow Home Secretary

Drew Hendry MP – Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade

Dr Philippa Whitford MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Shadow Minister for Europe

David Linden MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Stephen Flynn MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Mhairi Black MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

Anne McLaughlin MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Immigration

John Nicolson MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Patricia Gibson MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Deidre Brock MP – Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Richard Thomson MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Wales

Stewart McDonald MP – Shadow Defence Secretary

Gavin Newlands MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Carol Monaghan MP – Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Shadow Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans

Chris Law MP – Shadow Spokesperson for International Development

Stewart Hosie MP – Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office

Pete Wishart MP – Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Alan Brown MP – Shadow Minister for the Energy and Climate Change

Angela Crawley MP – Shadow Attorney General



