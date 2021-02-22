Pupils at James Gillespie’s Primary School were keen to get back to the classroom on Monday morning.

The added bonus of having the Quiet Route in place outside their main entrance meant that some took advantage of the fine morning to cycle, wheel, walk or run.

Here is a selection of some of the Wee Unicorns on their way back to the classroom.

One parent, Donald Naylor, told The Edinburgh Reporter: “We had two reasons to feel optimistic this morning. Firstly my daughter was super excited to be returning to school. And secondly the quiet route made our cycle to get here feel really safe.”

They were certainly all very excited about the prospect of starting school again judging from the level of noise around the junction which is closed to traffic along part of Whitehouse Road.

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas.

Nikki Tanner and her son Cormac (9) who is not going back to school today, but came along for the cycle.

Grant Roy and his daughter Charlotte (6) who is a P1 pupil at James Gillespie's Primary School.

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas. Some James Gillespie’s Primary Schoo pupils. used the Quiet Route recently set up PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Finlay (9) escorting his wee sister Isla (7) who was looking forward to getting back to school with mum Vicki Prowse.

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas. Some James Gillespie’s Primary Schoo pupils. used the Quiet Route recently set up PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas. Some James Gillespie’s Primary Schoo pupils. used the Quiet Route recently set up PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas. Some James Gillespie’s Primary Schoo pupils. used the Quiet Route recently set up PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

P1 to P3 pupils go back to school for first time since Christmas. Some James Gillespie’s Primary Schoo pupils. used the Quiet Route recently set up PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Angela Curtin and Caitlin (5) walking and wheeling to school.

Colin Gormley and his son Patrick (7) cycling to school

Donald Naylor and his daughter Jess (6)

