Pupils at James Gillespie’s Primary School were keen to get back to the classroom on Monday morning.
The added bonus of having the Quiet Route in place outside their main entrance meant that some took advantage of the fine morning to cycle, wheel, walk or run.
Here is a selection of some of the Wee Unicorns on their way back to the classroom.
One parent, Donald Naylor, told The Edinburgh Reporter: “We had two reasons to feel optimistic this morning. Firstly my daughter was super excited to be returning to school. And secondly the quiet route made our cycle to get here feel really safe.”
They were certainly all very excited about the prospect of starting school again judging from the level of noise around the junction which is closed to traffic along part of Whitehouse Road.