Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross believes that ‘clean sheets’ are what’s needed to secure third place and a potential prolonged European campaign next season.

Hibs beat 10-man Hamilton 2-0 on Saturday following on from similar results against Aberdeen and Dundee United. The only goal Hibs have lost in the last four games came in a 2-1 victory over St Mirren and these victories have resulted in Hibs sitting four points clear of the ‘Dons with a game in hand.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 06/02/2021 Hibs play host to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs’ Darren McGregor. Credit: Ian Jacobs

After the final whistle following Saturday’s win Ross told Hibs TV: “ I’m pleased to win again. I think they were difficult opponents who are I a good place at the moment. I think they showed that in their character throughout but I’m pleased with the results we are producing at the moment.

“To win four consecutive games in the Premiership, five out of six with the number of clean sheets that we have got it a good place. I think the players smell that opportunity and I think they are showing that in their performances.

“When you look at our record over the course of the whole season it is a very good one and if we continue in that manner we will have a very good quota of clean sheets and you need it to finish in the area of the table that we want to.

“We had to be good defensively against a team that didn’t throw in the towel at any point.

“With the playing conditions at the moment it was difficult to get control of the match even with the man advantage, but we did what we had to do.”

On Josh Doig: “It was another milestone for him and something for him to be proud of. He has done a lot this season already for an 18-year-old. The energy he showed to get in the box was good. You can see his desire to get there and his composure to finish. He technically is a good player.

“He is growing all the time so it’s another thing for him to kick off, his first senior goal and to be scored at Easter Road is fantastic.”

Doig said: “I’m delighted, absolutely delighted as especially at that was a big win for our season. It’s so tight at the moment so to get the three points and get that gap over Aberdeen is a brilliant feeling.

“It bounced up for me perfectly so I just shut my eyes and headered it then opened my eyes and saw it rising and thought ‘oh no’ but luckily it went in and I was delighted, over the moon.

“My first senior goal is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, what a big moment for my family as well.

“We can’t look too far ahead as we know how hard it is but it’s another three points. Hamilton worked ever so hard on the pitch and chased every ball but we knew that we had to dig in and we did the dirty side well.

“There is always going to be setback during the season and we knew that but it’s how you react to that and we have reacted well and have started to get back to winning ways and push on from here.

“I know I have to raise my game if I want to stay in the team because we have such good left backs so it’s good to have competition for the place.

