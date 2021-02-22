Police Scotland are working with their partners at Victim Support Scotland to promote #VictimsAwarenessWeek and have issued the following advice.

If you have been a victim of crime you can learn more about your rights and how to access support services.

Police Scotland recognises the importance of informing victims and witnesses of crime about the support available to them, and how to access this support.

When giving a statement to police you can ask to have a person of your choice or your legal representative with you. If circumstances do not permit this, the reason will be explained to you.

In some instances, depending on the nature of the crime, you will also have the option to choose if you would prefer a male or female officer to interview you.

The force will try to meet your request will ensure you receive a Victim’s Care Card which will provide details of your enquiry officer (person investigating the crime), the crime you reported, information on Scottish Government’s Victim’s Code and how to access victim support services.

If you have been impacted by crime (as a victim or a witness), we will ensure that you have access to victim support services. You may request a referral to services through Police Scotland or other criminal justice partners at any time in your journey through the criminal justice system. If you prefer, you may contact these support services independently.

If you have been a victim of a crime but don’t wish to report it to the police, you can still contact victim support services for their assistance.

For out more about our partner Victim Support Scotland click here.

Like this: Like Loading...