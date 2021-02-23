Police Scotland’s yearlong focus on wildlife crime is now concentrating on bat crime.

All ten species of bats found in Scotland are protected. It is an offence to capture, injure or kill a bat, disturb a bat in a roost or to damage or obstruct a roost.

Destroying or damaging a roost is a strict liability, meaning it is not an excuse to say you were unaware of the roost.

Bats perform important roles in environments around the world. In Scotland, they can help keep midge numbers under control!

If you find a grounded or injured bat the Bat Conservation Trust has advice on what to do. Bat Conservation Trust website link

If you become aware of such offences please report it to Police Scotland.

Help us #EndWildllifeCrime by visiting our website –

