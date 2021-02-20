Police Scotland have arrested and charged two men in connection with a series of offences in West Lothian.

The incidents all happened on Thursday, 18 February, into the early hours on Friday, 19 February, mainly in the Livingston area.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

They include: An assault on a woman with a bladed weapon in Uphall during the early hours of Thursday, 18 February. The victim was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment

Two men being threatened in Manitoba Avenue, Livingston, around 6.45pm on Thursday, 18 February

The assault and robbery of an 18-year-old man in Dedridge East Road, Livingston during which an 18-year-old woman was threatened.

A disturbance outside a chip shop on Kingsport Avenue, Livingston

An assault after a group were reported fighting in Adelaide Street, Craigshill

A breach of the peace in Hobart Street, Craigshill, when two men were reported kicking and shouting at a door to a communal building.

Officers continue to conduct enquiries in relation to this series of offences and anyone who may have witnessed a crime, or not reported an incident to officers already, should come forward so we can thoroughly investigate.

Both men, aged 26 and 23, are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 February.

Anyone with information, or to report a crime, should contact officers via 101, or 999 in an emergency. A report can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

