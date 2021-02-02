The bus company First West Lothian has collaborated with Edinburgh Trams to offer a combined ticket.

The £4.50 ticket will take passengers all the way from West Lothian to the tram at Ingliston Park & Ride, the Gyle Centre and Edinburgh Park Station and onwards to the city centre.

Using the First Bus app the ticket can be used on any buses in West Lothian then onwards to use the tram into the city.

First West Lothian Commercial Director Graeme Macfarlan said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people who need to make essential journeys to get around and get to their destinations safely during these unprecedented times.

“We were asked to consider the introduction of a through bus and tram ticket that offered the same benefits as those offered by the previous operator, and so, in responding to the needs of our customers, we are delighted to be introducing a through ticket to replicate that offering.

“The hope is now that the customers utilise this offer and support these services once they are able to do so as Coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease again.”

Lea Harrison, Managing Director of Edinburgh Trams said: “We are delighted to be partnering with First West Lothian to allow their customers to seamlessly connect to the city centre by tram.

“We offer fast and frequent services which an easy interchange with First services at Ingliston Park & Ride, Gyle Centre and Edinburgh Park Station for Hermiston Gait.

“We encourage all customers to check our website for the latest timetables and travel advice.”

Transport and Environment Convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “This new ticket will give passengers even more options for seamless, reliable travel by public transport between Edinburgh and West Lothian.

“Of course, people should only be making essential journeys by any mode of transport at the moment. But this joint offer from First West Lothian and Edinburgh Trams will be beneficial for communities served by both in the future.”

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs said: “This is an excellent initiative from First West Lothian and Edinburgh Trams to improve connectivity between Edinburgh and West Lothian.

“Having an affordable multi-purpose ticket is a good way to make best use of the trams and make transport easier between West Lothian, Edinburgh city centre and the airport.

“I would like to see a paper ticket made available for those who don’t have a smartphone to buy a ticket on the First Bus app.”

Find out more here: www.firstscotlandeast.com/tram

Passengers are reminded to check the government advice on using public transport.

