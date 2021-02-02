Hibs moved back into third place with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over on-form St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley tonight.

Head Coach Jack Ross unsurprisingly went with the same starting XI that beat Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, with the only change to the squad being the inclusion of Steven Bradley to replace Jamie Gullan who moved on-loan to Raith Rovers yesterday.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Ryan Porteous, Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs all in yellow kicked off in wintery conditions at the Simple Digital Arena and both sides had difficulty adapting to the conditions.

Two long range efforts from Kristian Dennis were the only action of note in the opening half-hour and neither tested Ofir Marciano.

Hibs had a penalty claim turned down in the 33rd minute when Chris Cadden went down inside the area following a challenge by Richard Tait but referee Alan Muir waved away the appeals.

Two minutes later, Martin Boyle pounced onto a slack pass and just nicked the ball past Saints’ keeper Jak Alnwick who clattered him to the ground and the referee immediately produced a red card.

Alnwick was replaced by Dean Lyness was immediately called into action and did well to hold a Paul McGinn strike from 20-yards.

Ryan Porteous replaced Darren McGregor at the break then seven minutes later Kevin Nisbet was introduced in place of Cadden and the striker was in action right away sending a superb low cross into the danger area which was cleared with Josh Doig waiting to pounce.

Martin Boyle sent the resultant corner to the front post and Porteous was on hand to head the ball into the net.

Moments later Christan Doidge almost made it 2-0 with a powerful header from Boyle’s cross but Lyness did well to tip the ball over the bar.

Hibs continued to press forward and were awarded a penalty after Jamie Murphy was brought down inside the area and Boyle fired the resultant penalty straight down the middle to double their advantage.

That should have been that but Saints pulled one back when Connolly outpaced Paul McGinn and crossed to the unmarked John Obika who fired the ball past Marciano from close range.

Hibs responded immediately and Boyle set up Murphy but his curling effort from the edge of the box struck the outside of the post.

Murphy then found Doig with a cross from the left but the teenager’s volley went well wide.

The on-loan winger then tried his luck from 18-yards but his effort was deflected wide for a corner.

With two minutes remaining Alex Gogic was booked for a late challenge on Kyle McAllister on the half-way line.

In time added on Kyle Magennis replaced man of the match Murphy and Hibs held on to secure a valuable three points.

St Mirren: Alnwick, Tait, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Doyle-Hayes, Flynn, Durmus, McGrath, Dennis, Fraser, Brophy. Subs: Lyness, Finlayson, Mason, MacPherson, Erhahon, McAllister, Connolly, Erwin, Obika

Hibs: Marciano, P. McGinn, McGregor, Hanlon, Doig, Cadden, Gogic, Boyle, Irvine, Doidge, Murphy. Subs: Macey, Porteous, Stevenson, Magennis, Wright, Nisbet, Hallberg, Allan, Bradley

Referee Alan Muir

