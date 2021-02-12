Hippodrome Silent Film Festival will take place online between 17 – 21 March 2021

The programme will feature the much anticipated The Woman Men Yearn For starring Marlene Dietrich from the 2020 line-up, with the premiere of a new score by the Frame Ensemble.

There will be International films, guests and musicians and live Q&As, Silent Film Quiz, Silver Screen Suppers Cook-along and more. All that will be missing is the surroundings of the oldest purpose built cinema in Scotland with its star-studded ceiling. Some films have in the past been shown outdoors at the railway station on the steam railway line which was very popular.

Full programme and tickets released on 16 February, available via www.hippfest.co.uk.

The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival is organised by Falkirk Community Trust with key funding and support from Falkirk Council, Screen Scotland, Film Hub Scotland (BFI Film Audience Network) and Visit Falkirk. www.hippfest.co.uk

The Woman Men Yearn For is part of a new musical collaboration with the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival and supported by the Goethe Institut. Screening material courtesy of the Murnau Stiftung and funded by the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media.

HippFest 2019 guide

