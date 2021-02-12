Following recent incidents of antisocial behaviour on trams in the city, police officers will be carrying out increased patrols at tram stops and on trams over the coming days.

PC Mike McGill, Transport Liaison Officer for Edinburgh City Police Division, said: “We have received reports of issues on some trams in Edinburgh recently and damage being caused.

“Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour is a priority for us and we want tram staff and customers to feel safe. You’ll see a police presence on some trams this weekend and we will also be paying attention to tram stops.

“If you have any information regarding antisocial behaviour can I ask that you pass this on to police via 101. Alternatively, you can pass on any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

