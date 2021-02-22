Fosters Family Funeral Directors have announced they are investing a six figure sum in their funeral cars and a new hearse, while also expanding their services in Scotland.

The company is to spend £600,000 on a new hearse and two new limousines.

They have also instructed bespoke conversions on their vehicles with two new ambulances being built for delivery in the coming months.

Robert MacLachlan, Group CEO at Fosters Family Funeral Directors, said: “We are proud to announce this significant investment into our fleet of limousines. The purchase of new vehicles and upgrading our current fleet will help Fosters continue to deliver the very best in funeral services, as well as ensure the comfort and safety of all passengers taking part in funeral processions.

“Allowing families the opportunity to travel together and support each other is very important to help with the grieving process, so any additional comfort we can bring to bereaved families is greatly welcomed.”

All vehicles will continue to adhere to the Scottish Government guidelines, with protective screens and specialist air filtration devices included. Drivers wear the necessary PPE and the fleet is deep cleaned after each use. Masks and hand sanitisers for all passengers are provided.

Current restrictions mean that no more than six members of the same household can travel in one limousine from one pick up address.

www.fostersfuneraldirectors.com

For urgent assistance, call the Fosters Family Funeral Directors 24 hour care line on 0800 0121 8090.

