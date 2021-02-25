Police are appealing for information as part of ongoing efforts to trace a 51-year-old woman reported missing from the Scottish Borders.

Endellion Nagel was last seen in Greenlaw around 6pm on Wednesday 24th February 2021. It is believed that Endellion may have been driving a White Mazda 2 hatchback registration FP67YJC.

Endellion is described as white female, around 5’8″ tall, medium build with long brown hair wearing a black wrap around coat

Inspector Stephen Granger said: “We’re eager to establish Endellion’s whereabouts as soon as possible and are asking for the public’s help as part of this.

“Her family are very worried about her and we would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Endellion or her vehicle to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0456 of February 25.

Like this: Like Loading...