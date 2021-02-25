To celebrate Tartan Day which takes place on 6 April, Robert Currie, Commander of the Name and Arms of Currie who lives in New York, has joined forces with Bethany Bisaillion, Pipe Major for the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band who lives in Ottawa.

They have combined efforts to create a virtual concert hall on Facebook offering a platform to Scottish talent.

Both say they are dismayed over the cancellation of so many Tartan Day activities, and so they set up Project 1320 established to be a global Scottish arts celebration.



Currie is producer of Tartan Day activity on Ellis Island and Bisaillion organises events at Tartan Day Ottawa, but they see no reason why they cannot combine efforts to hold a real celebration of all things Scottish, for anyone anywhere to enjoy.

Commenting on the initiative, Currie remarked: “We wanted to create a platform where performers from beginners to professionals could post their work for all to enjoy. Both Bethany and I have been producing Tartan Day events for over 15 years and we were both heartsick that the global pandemic has caused the cancellation of our events and also Highland games and gatherings. We devised this platform to permit us to celebrate our Scottish heritage in a safe and socially distanced way.”

Robert Currie

Bisaillion added: “Bob and I have been long-time supporters of Scottish heritage and culture and once we put our heads together, it didn’t take long to conclude that this virtual “open mic” experience might just fit the bill.”



Both Bisaillion and Currie have a considerable contact base in the global Scottish arts community, so this programme is already looking good. But they need 1320 performers to submit an entry to the programme – all by 6 April 2021. This is a lofty goal.

Currie said: “We know we’ve set a high bar with this programme, but why not? Social media is flooded with musicians, singers, dancers and the like that are offering their considerable talent, all we’re doing is aggregating these performances in one spot.”



Tartan Day – Project 1320 welcomes all submissions on their Facebook page here.

Bethany Bisaillion at Balmoral with HM The Queen

