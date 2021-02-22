A rugby club at the heart of a community near Edinburgh is calling on any businesses or individuals to help it cover the costs of urgent repairs to its clubhouse roof.

Like many sports clubs, Currie Chieftains, which plays in the Scottish Premiership and is based at Malleny Park in Balerno, has found itself with dramatically reduced income resulting from the pandemic.

This strain has been compounded after club officials unearthed major issues affecting the flat part of its clubhouse roof, set to worsen if left untreated and requiring urgent action.

As well as being used for youth and adult club activities and match functions, it is used by many local groups for meetings activities and events, as well as being a popular and affordable venue for family celebrations.

A GoFundMe campaign has already yielded £12,000, however costs will exceed £20,000.

Charles Mullins, Chairman with the Currie Chieftains, said: “We are urgently asking for help. Whether you’re a current or past member, a local resident or someone with a strong sense of community, we hope you can see the importance of this to us all at the club and in this community’’.

“Likewise, any business that wants to give back to society would do so by joining this cause. Securing the future use of the club would make a huge difference to the communities we serve, Balerno, Currie, Juniper Green and even further afield.”

The club recently secured a valuable new sponsorship deal with CALA Homes into the 2021/22 season, however this funding is required for the day-to-day running of three senior sides, the colts, and the junior division.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We’ve partnered with Currie Chieftains for the last decade and seen first-hand the huge positive impact it has in this part of the world. Its fundraising efforts in such difficult circumstances have been impressive and I hope it can reach its total soon so that Malleny Park is back to its best for when rugby returns.”

Donations can be made here

Currie RFC was founded in 1970 by six individuals, subsequently recording the fastest ever journey from club formation to league success in the history if Scottish Rugby. It rebranded to become Currie Chieftains in 2017.

It has three senior men’s sides, a well-established junior division as well as a newly-launched women’s team.

https://curriechieftains.org/

