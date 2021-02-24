The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who held a media briefing along with National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch.
The statistics in Scotland as at 24 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 29,754 including 6,918 people receiving their second doses.
The Scottish Government’s announced a more cautious approach to the exit from lockdown than the UK Government announced. The First Minister said we cannot continue in lockdown indefinitely, but it will be a gradual phased return, not welcomed by all sectors. Some in the hospitality industry feel they are being targeted unnecessarily.
But today Ms Sturgeon says that there is evidence that vaccination is working, but the virus is still causing heartbreak across the country
As at 21 February 2021, 9,347 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. Of that number 290 were registered in the last week which is a decrease of 35 on the previous week.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|24 February 2021
|798
|3.9%
|47
|7,053
|93
|1,018
|199,637
|1,488,077
|29,754
|50,121
|23 February 2021
|655
|123
|16,031
|4.8%
|56
|7,006
|93
|1,076
|198,839
|1,465,241
|19,793
|43,203
|22 February 2021
|715
|140
|12,359
|6.6%
|0
|6,950
|99
|1,141
|198,184
|1,445,488
|13,546
|37,342
|21 February 2021
|827
|178
|17,955
|5.5%
|5
|6,950
|99
|1,132
|197,469
|1,431,942
|19,299
|35,479
|20 February 2021
|803
|172
|19,882
|4.6%
|29
|6,945
|102
|1,154
|196,642
|1,412,643
|26,491
|33,473
|19 February 2021
|885
|163
|4.4%
|31
|6,916
|98
|1,222
|195,839
|1,386,152
|31,186
|18 February 2021
|685
|120
|21,280
|3.8%
|57
|6,885
|95
|1,261
|194,954
|1,354,966
|34,892
|24,169
|17 February 2021
|1,121
|181
|24,343
|5.2%
|64
|6,828
|99
|1,317
|194,269
|1,320,074
|32,070
|20,409
|16 February 2021
|773
|139
|14,568
|6.0%
|49
|6,764
|100
|1,383
|193,148
|1,288,004
|32,814
|17,137
|15 February 2021
|559
|112
|7.0%
|0
|6,715
|102
|1,428
|192,375
|1,255,190
|31,416
|14 February 2021
|903
|176
|13,808
|7.3%
|4
|6,715
|104
|1,442
|191,816
|1,223,774
|50,329
|14,281
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
