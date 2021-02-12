What is claimed to be the largest specialist e-bike shop in Britain has been opened in Edinburgh. The Electric Cycle Company (ECC) now have a 4000-square foot bike store and workshop on Crewe Road North.



It is over four times the size of their previous shop and customers can easily walk around the store while remaining physically distanced.



Bookable sales appointments are available and there are welcome reception and sales meeting desks, together with a customer waiting area with TV, coffee machine and toilets.





Neill Hope, managing director of ECC, said: “The e-bike knowledge and the expertise in e-bike sales that we have accumulated over more than ten years has enabled us to create the most progressive bike shop in Scotland.



“It just so happened that our long-term future proofing project dovetailed perfectly with the requirement for pandemic proofing.”

Library picture: electric bike user in central Edinburgh

