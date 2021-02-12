EAST LOTHIAN MAN BECOMES FIRST APPRENTICE FOR DRYSDALE & CO

Specialist Commercial Property Agency, servicing hospitality sector, takes on Rufus Crerar of the Crerar Hotels family

Drysdale & Company, the recently launched Commercial Property Agency established by experienced chartered surveyor, Stuart Drysdale, together with Alex McKie of the Fusion Group, has taken on its first apprentice.

Rufus Crerar (21) of the Crerar Hotel family, has joined the business as its first apprentice, and will now work closely with Stuart Drysdale to offer practical solutions to the hospitality sector looking to sell or boost turnover.

A recent graduate in Real Estate management from Oxford Brookes University, a course which covers a wide range of corporate and commercial Real Estate disciplines, Rufus recently completed five weeks of work experience with Colliers International Hotels Agency Team, spending five weeks in the Manchester office, and two in Edinburgh.

Rufus Crerar

Commenting on his appointment, which comes in National Apprentice Week, Rufus, who is from East Lothian, said: “I’m very excited to join Drysdale & Company at this time. It’s a great opportunity to join a unique agency which is fast making a name for itself offering specialist, practical advice to the hospitality industry at a time where it is most needed.”

“Having thoroughly enjoyed my time at Colliers, where I completed site visits, met with clients, and created client brochures, I’m now ready for the next step in my career.”

Rufus finished by saying: “You could say that I have hotels in my DNA, as my family has been in the business for many years,” he added. “I plan to bring this passion to the fore in this role, as hospitality is one of the backbones of the British economy and it needs help to revive.”

Drysdale & Co works with hospitality businesses of all sizes, offering assistance with asset disposal to help maximise sales prices, along with other solutions if owners want to hang onto their businesses. These can include potential management services, accommodation booking services, and joint ventures & leasing, all designed to boost revenue and improve an operator’s profit margin.

Stuart Drysdale said: “We welcome Rufus to the team. He has the enthusiasm and educational background we are looking for to grow Drysdale & Co, coupled with a real understanding, through his family’s long association with hotels, of what hoteliers face in maintaining profitability.”

“We believe wholeheartedly in taking young people and training them up to our own requirements. This is something that Fusion as a whole, as our parent company, embraces. It’s going to be so important in the coming months to support young people in their chosen careers,” added Stuart.

The Fusion Group of Companies operates a Meetings & Events company, alongside several successful Hospitality businesses, such as Old Churches House, Dunblane, and Logierait Lodges in Pitlochry.

For further details and to get in touch with Drysdale & Company check out www.drysdaleandcompany.co.uk. The Fusion Group www.tfgoc.com

