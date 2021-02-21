A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with five instances of sexual offences committed between 31 December 2020 and 20 February 2021 in the Viewforth, Union Canal, and Craiglockhart areas of the city.

The most recent incident took place on Saturday, 20 February, 2021, when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of a sexual assault as she walked in a wooded area in Craiglockhart.

A 62-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with five incidents and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 February.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “We continue to conduct enquiries in relation to these offences and anyone who may have witnessed a crime, or not reported an incident to officers already, should come forward so we can thoroughly investigate.”

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact officers via 101, or in an emergency and when a crime is in progress, always call 999. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...