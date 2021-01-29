The Met Office warns there is a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh today and tomorrow.
Yesterday there was an avalanche on the East face of Caerketton Hill in the Pentlands. Last week there was an avalanche on Turnhouse Hill. The City of Edinburgh Council is reminding everyone to take care in the hills.
Pentland Hills Regional Park is popular with walkers visiting to take their exercise at the moment, but The City of Edinburgh Council is asking everyone to be mindful of the risks when choosing their walking routes there in the coming days.
More information on avalanches can be found here http://beaware.sais.gov.uk/