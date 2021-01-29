The Scottish FA have charged Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos with violent conduct for stamping on Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous during the league game at Easter Road on Wednesday.

The Colombian international who went on to score the winner has been given a notice of complaint and Rangers have until Monday to appeal. If they do so, his hearing will be on Tuesday.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Ryan Porteous, Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs’ defender Darren McGregor will not be cited for a similar offence on Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

Three ex-match officials did not think it was violent conduct and he was booked for reckless play during the match.

Speaking about the Morelos incident after the final whistle Hibs boss Jack Ross said: “It’s a red card; it’s quite an easy one.

“We get the benefit of seeing it again but it’s one that looks relatively straightforward in real time as well. It should have been seen and I’ll just keep it at that.”

Sky Sports pundits including former Rangers striker Kris Boyd and James McFadden both agreed that referee Kevin Clancy should have shown Morelos a red card.

Like this: Like Loading...