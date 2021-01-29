A third place finish in the league could mean Hibs are only one play-off fixture away from a place in the Europa League, depending on who wins the Scottish Cup.

The SFA have confirmed that this season’s Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League at the final play-off round unless they reach the Champions League qualifiers by finishing first or second in the Premiership, in which case this place will go to the team in third spot.

This means that with losing sides from the play-off dropping into the group phase of the new Conference League, at least one Scottish club will be guaranteed Europe football until at least December.

European spots for next season are:

Premiership winners – third qualifying round of Champions League

Premiership runners-up – second qualifying round of Champions League

Scottish Cup winners – Europa League play-offs

Premiership third place – second qualifying round of Conference league

Premiership fourth place – second qualifying round of Conference league

There is the possibility of the teams finishing first and second in the Premiership joining the Champions League one round later, but this depends on who wins this season’s tournament and where they finish in their own domestic league.

This season’s Scottish Cup is currently suspended with no new dates set for second and third round ties still to be played.

Like this: Like Loading...