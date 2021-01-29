Trainspotting author and Hibs’ fan Irvine Welsh has defended his remarks on Hibs TV when he joked that Alfredo Morelos should be ‘macheted into small pieces’ after his stamp on Ryan Porteous.

Welsh appeared as a pundit on Hibs TV alongside host David Tanner and women’s skipper Joelle Murray and when asked for his half-time comments he remarked “Much more fight, much more aggression from Hibs and a bit more organisation, but Morelos should have been off – that was outrageous, like.

“It was a terrible sort of stamping there by the sticky bun. He should have been shown the red for that; no question at all.

“Had it been (Ryan) Porteous, he would have been off. Where is he (the ref)?

“Morelos should basically be macheted into small pieces and sent in various packages to different corners of the globe for a challenge like that and consumed by seagulls.”

Earlier today he defended his comments and insisted he obviously wasn’t being serious and hit back at those ‘professional victims’ or ‘martyrs who crave being offended’.

Friend and fellow author Kevin Williamson tweeted: “Sticky Buns moaning over Irv’s joke: Morelos needing more than just a red card but chopped up by machete and sent in packets to all 4 corners of the globe. But how come they miss out the ‘and eaten by seagulls’ bit? Why are the seagulls getting edited out of the joke complaint.”

The celebrity fan responded: “Because it makes it more obvious that it wasn’t serious and this does not fit the narrative of the professional victim or martyr who craves being offended – usually on behalf of someone else.

“Another example is when I said ‘Some of Hibs recent performances have been as appetizing as the contents of Dennis Neilson’s fridge’ I didn’t LITERALLY mean I would rather eat the contents of his fridge rather than watch Hibs play.”

Rangers supporter liason officer said yesterday that Hibs had issued an apology for Welsh’s outburst.

He said on Twitter: “We are disappointed at the comments made in relation to Alfredo and our club.

“Hibs have apologised to the club today. Nevertheless, we are sure these comments will be investigated by the football authorities.”

Like this: Like Loading...