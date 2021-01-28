Police are investigating an incident in Musselburgh which took place on Friday 22nd January and have appealed for the public’s help.

About 1700hrs a disturbance and potential assault took place between an adult male and group of youths at Delta Drive, Musselburgh.

The adult male was described as a white male in his late 20s, about 5ft 10, wearing a white/blue/black tracksuit.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this or who has information in relation to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting Incident reference number 2306 of 22/01/2021.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

