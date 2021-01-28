Simon Community Scotland the leading homelessness charity has worked with University of Edinburgh and Manchester-based Street Support Network to develop a website and an app to give support to homeless people in Edinburgh.

This is a first in Scotland but the organisations behind it now want to develop it for other cities in Scotland.

There is a website and an app called Street Support Edinburgh which will provide advice, support and resources for homeless and vulnerable people in the capital. It will also be available to those who want to help and the emergency services.

There is information on providers of meals, drop-in services and training and employment. It will be a vital tool for those who need it to find information in one easy-to-use location.There is also advice on Covid-19.

University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics has helped with the tech and there has been backing from Police Scotland and The City of Edinburgh Council.

Dr Fiona Cuthill, director of the Centre for Homelessness and Inclusion Health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Street Support Edinburgh is a great opportunity for the University of Edinburgh to build on our existing community networks and to work together to help to reduce homelessness in our city.”

Lorraine McGrath, chief executive, Simon Community Scotland, said: “A year of Covid-19 has been hugely challenging, but it has also forced all of us to rethink how we deliver our services and reach the most vulnerable people on our streets, awith some incredible outcomes.

“Lockdown created the opportunity for organisations in Edinburgh to come together and almost eradicate rough sleeping in the city. It has shown us what we can achieve by collaborating, being creative and keeping people at the heart of what we do.

“Street Support Edinburgh is a natural progression for us in connecting the talent, expertise and commitment of people and organisations across the city in preventing homelessness and the need for anyone to ever have to sleep on our streets.”

The Street Support Edinburgh website is available to access at

https://streetsupport.net/edinburgh

Colin Beck, Chair of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership at The City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I welcome this innovative way of providing information, which will help people connect. Knowing how and where to get help and support is a crucial component of feeling included. I realise there are access issues for some people and we must search for solutions to help people connect.”

The app is available to download from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

