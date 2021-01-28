The qualifying draw for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship will be streamed live from Nyon at 11:30am this morning

Scotland Under-21s will join 52 nations in the draw, vying for 14 places at the tournament alongside final tournament co-hosts Georgia and Romania.

Scotland narrowly missed out on a spot in Pot 3 after defeat against Greece in November, so join North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Northern Ireland, Finland, Hungary, Belarus and Albania in Pot Four.

Thursday’s draw will split the nations in to eight groups of six and one group of five, with the nine groups to be contested between March 2021 and June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will qualify for the final tournament. The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Draw pots

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, France, England, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands, Croatia

Pot 2: Austria, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Belgium, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Greece

Pot 3: Slovakia, Iceland, Ukraine, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Norway, Bulgaria, Turkey

Pot 4: Scotland, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Northern Ireland, Finland, Hungary, Belarus, Albania

Pot 5: Montenegro, Kosovo, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Latvia

Pot 6: Luxembourg, Armenia, Malta, Andorra, Estonia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

