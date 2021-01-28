All the deputations to this committee on Thursday have now been published.

The Transport and Environment Committee is usually a lengthy one but with a new standing order which was introduced in December there is a 40 minute time limit on each item. The councillors papers run to 880 pages today. The meeting has agreed to a one hour extended debate on the matter of Spaces for People.

The problem with hearing deputations continues – these are normally heard in person in the City Chambers, but as the meetings are now heard online all the deputations are made in writing.

They are reproduced in full here for information:

