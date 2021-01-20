The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place in November 2021 in Glasgow.

On Wednesday applications will open for 1,000 volunteers who will be needed in Edinburgh and Glasgow to run the event. Volunteers will be coached on sustainability and given all training and tools to enable them to carry out their roles confidently.

Local volunteers have undertaken to explain their reasons for volunteering, hoping to persuade others to take part.

Keen cyclist Emily Farquhar is pictured at Edinburgh Castle to mark the launch of COP26 volunteer programme, which is recruiting for volunteers across both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Emily graduated with a degree in Sustainable Development and is now a Campus Cycling Officer. The 23-year-old works to promote the benefits of cycling to help build a healthier, more sustainable and inclusive environment.

Emily said: “I believe in the mission of COP26 to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis and I want to help ensure the event is a success. I’m looking forward to meeting like-minded people through volunteering, sharing ideas with them and contributing to such a historic event for our country.”

Emily Farquhar

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken said: “Glasgow has firmly established itself among the best in the world at hosting world-class events and volunteers have long been at their centre. Our COP26 volunteers will provide delegates and visitors with our world-famous warm Glasgow welcome, ensuring they have the best possible experience.

“We are proud to be staging COP26 and I would encourage anyone interested in grasping this opportunity to step forward and be part of our volunteering team. You will be joining a collective of people who share your enthusiasm for the event, the cause and our vibrant city.”

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “Time and time again we see the generosity of the great British public in making global events a triumph, and we are asking you to play a part in making COP26 a huge success.

“This is an exciting opportunity to volunteer in Glasgow and help us all tackle climate change.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to step forward and submit their application at www.ukcop26.org/volunteer. Applications are open now until Wednesday, 31 March.

COP26 was postponed by a year to November 2021 to allow time to deliver a successful summit while the world tackles the pandemic. Organisers’ intent remains to hold the summit in person, with Glasgow as host city, whilst putting the health and wellbeing of all involved at the centre of any future decisions on the event.

