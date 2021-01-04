Two 19-year-old men have been charged in connection with the attempted theft of pedal bikes from Heriot Watt University, Riccarton Mains Road and minor drugs offences which occurred during the early hours of Monday 4 January 2021.

Police were contacted by security staff at the university after they observed a vehicle and its occupants acting suspiciously.

Bikes. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Officers traced the vehicle nearby and both men were charged.

If you know who is stealing bikes or selling them please call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form here.

Like this: Like Loading...