A police investigation is underway after the body of an 18-year-old man was discovered near to Arthur’s Seat earlier this morning.

At 9.05 am, emergency services including police officers, firefighters and ambulance staff responded to reports from members of the public after the body was discovered by walkers in Meadowfield Park which is situated below Arthur’s Seat.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death but inquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Monday, 4 January, police were called to Meadowfield Park, Edinburgh.

“An 18 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police enquiries are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

