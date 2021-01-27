Hibs’ new signing Chris Cadden is hoping to make his first Easter Road start tonight against Rangers after spending a year with MLS side Columbus Crew as part of the squad that won silverware across the Atlantic.

Since leaving Motherwell in the summer of 2019, Cadden also had a spell withat Oxford United but he is happy to be back in Scotland and he revealed that knowing a ‘great club’ like Hibs were interested in bringing him home ‘turned his head’

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ recent signing, Australian international, Jackson Irvine and former Motherwell midfielder, Chris Cadden. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Speaking at the pre-match press conference Cadden said: “Last year was just a mental year for everybody. I have had my personal experience out there and it probably wasn’t the best time to move continents.

“But it was a great life experience and I met some great people out there. It made me grow as a person and player. But being on the other side of the world during a global pandemic was a tough challenge for me personally but I am back home now and ready to kick on with this great club.

“I still had another year left (at Columbus Crew) but as soon as I found out Hibs were interested, my head was turned.

“ That was the only place I was wanting to go. I didn’t look into other offers over there, it’s a bit confusing with the draft system, but as soon as I spoke to the gaffer and heard about Hibs, there was only one place in my mind that I wanted to come.”

Cadden’s first start came last weekend in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to St Johnstone and although it was disappointing for everyone at the club, he insists that the season is far from over and there is still plenty to play for.

He continued: “We have reflected on it and stuff. There’s no getting around that it was a big disappointment.

“All the boys are gutted, everybody in there is gutted and we just sort of analysed it in football there are games round the corner and the games come thick and fast at this time.

“It’s hard but we have to try and look to the next one but it’s hard to sop thinking about it.

“Saturday and Sunday night were hard but we have to try and move on as we have a big game on Wednesday (against Rangers).

“It was good to get the minutes in the tank. That’s the first time I have started since about October time. It was a good experience in a big game as well.

“Hibs are going to be playing in semi-finals and we are going to be playing in big games and that’s why I came here.

“The boys have been great. It’s not the first time I have lost a big game in my career but we just have to look forward to Wednesday, but we still have a big push for third, that’s our ambition but we just take it a game at a time but our season is not over. “

Cadden started that game as a right wing back but he is happy to play wherever Jack Ross wants him to.

He concluded: “I’ve been playing more as a right back but when I spoke to the gaffer here he liked that I can play in a number of positions and I’ll play anywhere as long as I am getting a game so I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to play.”

“I trust the gaffer to play me where he thinks I’m best.”

Like this: Like Loading...