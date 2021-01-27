There are now new green lights for cyclists in Edinburgh’s city centre which allows them a few seconds to get going before other traffic and the council hopes it will help improve cycle safety around tram tracks.

The lights have been introduced at a number of locations around Princes Street, including the junction with The Mound, St Andrew Square and the West End. It is also an encouragement for cyclists to go to the top of the traffic queue and take up position in the Advanced Stop Lane.

This is the latest in a series of measures by the council to improve safety for people cycling near the city centre tram route in recent years. These include red-surfaced cycle lanes at key points to make it easier to cross the tram tracks, more advance stop boxes and additional warning signs for drivers and cyclists. It is true to say however that the red lanes are pretty well worn now and not all just as visible as they once were.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said:“Cycle safety is of utmost importance to us, and in recent years we have worked to introduce several changes to help protect cyclists travelling near the tram tracks.

“By introducing early release green lights for cyclists we are giving anyone travelling by bike more space at a number of busy junctions around the city centre.”

All vehicle drivers are advised to look out for the early release green lights for cyclists. Drivers must wait for their own green light and are encouraged to give people cycling a bit of extra space around tram tracks.

Advanced green lights for people cycling have been installed on specific approach arms at the following junctions:

• North St Andrew Street / St Andrew Square

• South St Andrew Street / St Andrew Square

• Princes Street / The Mound

• Princes Street / Frederick Street

• Princes Street / Lothian Road

• Shandwick Place / Princes Street

• Atholl Place / Manor Place

• West Maitland Street / Palmerston Place

• Dalry Road / Haymarket Junction

Find out more about tram safety on the Council website.

Princes Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...