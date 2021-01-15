The SPFL have announced date chances for five top flight matches including Hibs’ trip to Tannadice and eight Championship matches including Hearts top of the table clash with Dunfermline Athletic at Tynecastle.

The changes were made following the cancellation of Scottish Cup ties due to the Government’s three-week suspension of lower league football.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Arbroath. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 29/12/2020. Hearts play host to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts’ midfielder, Andy Halliday, appeals for a foul as he’s pushed by Arbroath midfielder, David Gold. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The chances are as follows: The dates in brackets are the previously scheduled dates:

Saturday January 30 – Kick-off 3.00pm – Celtic v St Mirren (Wed Mar 3), Dundee United v Hibernian (Wed Feb 10), Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Wed Feb 10), Livingston v Aberdeen (Wed Jan 13)

Tuesday February 2 – Kick-off 6.00pm Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed Feb 3)

Scottish Championship Wednesday January 27 – Kick-off 7.45pm – Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Sat Dec 26)

Saturday January 30 – Kick-off 3.00pm – Ayr United v Alloa Athletic (Tue Jan 12), Heart of Midlothian v Dunfermline Athletic (Tue Jan 12), Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen of the South (Tue Jan 12), Morton v Arbroath (Tue Jan 12), Raith Rovers v Dundee (Tue Jan 12)

Wednesday February 3 – Kick-off 7.45pm – Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Sat Jan 2), Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers (Sat Jan 2)

